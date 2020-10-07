PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a driver accused of causing a deadly crash in west Phoenix last year had meth and cocaine in his system at the time.
That driver, 28-year-old Colton Hutchings, now faces a number of felony charges, including reckless manslaughter, endangerment, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The crash happened on the night of Dec. 27, 2019 near 57th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say Hutchings was driving a Jeep Laredo westbound on Indian School Road when he struck a Nissan Xterra that was trying to turn left. The passenger in the Xterra, 52-year-old Jacinta Raya, was ejected from the vehicle. She was thrown into the roadway, then was hit by another car that was driving behind the Jeep. Raya was rushed to Banner University Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to the police report, a blood draw showed Hutchings had meth and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash. Police also say Hutchings had been going 74 mph just before the collision. The posted speed limit in that area is 40 mph.
The investigation into the crash went on for months, and Hutchings was not taken into custody until Oct. 7, 2020. Police arrested him at his home in Surprise.