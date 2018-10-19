GILBERT (3TV / CBS 5) -- Gilbert Public Schools reported 15- to 20-minute delays along its bus routes after 35 of its driving staff didn’t show up for work Friday.
The District says sick calls were the main cause.
“We don’t see it coming, and we do the best we can to accommodate and get our students to and from school safely,” said Gilbert Public Schools Director of Transportation Paul Potts.
The district transports around 10,000 children every day along 170 bus routes in an area stretching 65 square miles.
District officials said the lack of drivers caused a ripple effect.
“A bus driver might effect five or six routes for the day,” Potts said.
The driver shortage caused an emergency staffing plan to kick in.
“We’re able to utilize some of our staff who usually work in the office who are actually qualified drivers,” said Gilbert Public Schools spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis.
Drivers transport children for 40 separate schools.
“As soon as we were able to, we reached out to all of our parents via email and also text message,” Antestenis said.
Still, GPS said everyone in need of a ride would get where they needed to go.
“I’d rather have them on the bus and late than off the bus and wandering around and not knowing where they’re at,” Potts said.
It's not clear if the absences Friday were connected to frustrations about bus overcrowding recently expressed by Gilbert's drivers.
