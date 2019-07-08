PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were sent to the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a Phoenix bus stop late Sunday night, according to police.
The shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9:40 p.m.
Police say three people were standing near the bus stop when a vehicle drove by and multiple gunshots were fired toward the victims. The vehicle then fled the scene.
They say all three victims were unrelated to one another and were just standing near the bus stop.
All three victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police did not say what condition they were in.
Police say no suspect(s) have been identified at this time.
No further details were released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
(6) comments
Well get a vehicle description in and some eaking video surveillance footage from the businesses near by posted.
Gen Z passing up, trouncing on, and kicking the teeth out of millennials. https://youtu.be/15Sre3wEaJs
People really out here firing at random bystanders? This is ridiculous
Keep up the good work yall..
WEST SiiiiiiiiiiiDE!!!
Gang gang[cool][cool]
