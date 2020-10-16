TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pedal Haus Brewery is releasing a limited edition pumpkin ale. Half of the proceeds from sales will go to the Rob Dollar Foundation which helps promote safety for cyclists on the road.
It's a carmel beer with cinnamon and nutmeg. It said to both smell and taste like fall.
The Rob Dollar Foundation was started in 2017. Rob Dollar was killed in a cycling crash. His father John said before he died, Rob talked about starting a foundation to promote bicyclist safety so they did it in his honor. Rob also lost friends to biking accidents.
"He was always an energetic, positive influence to a lot of people. He pushed himself, he pushed others," John Dollar said about his son.
The foundation aims to bring more safety and awareness to the cycling community. They've worked with cities to make our roads safer for everyone and are busy educating drivers about the law.
"When you pass a cyclist, you've got to give them three feet ," John said. "We did billboards on the I-10. We've had magazine ads. We've worked with the city of Phoenix on some street signs."
Chris Purcell is the chief operating officer for Pedal Haus Brewery. He is a cyclist and knew Rob.
"Rob was just a very brash intense guy, but below that surface was this incredible caring genuine person," Purcell said.
Pedal Haus Brewery made six kegs of the beer. The beer will be available until supplies run out.
"We're thinking that this could go very quickly. There seems to be a lot of interest and excitement. I think in part because of the story behind Rob Dollar and a great foundation but I also think there's people that are excited to try a pumpkin ale from from Pedal Haus. So, it's possible, it could be gone within a week," Purcell said.
Total, Pedal Haus Brewery is expecting to raise about $1500-$1800.
On Saturday, October 17, members of the Rob Dollar Foundation will be at Pedal Haus Brewery near Mill Ave and University Drive in Tempe talking about the cause from 3-6 p.m. People can also enjoy happy hour pricing. To learn more about the Rob Dollar Foundation click here.
The Rob Dollar Foundation is also holding a virtual ride on Sunday October 25. You can register for that fundraiser by clicking this link.
Another option to support the foundation is a "share the road" license plate. If you get the license plate from ADOT, part of the proceeds go to the Rob Dollar Foundation.