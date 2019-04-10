LUKE AFB, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The U.S. Air Force said Wednesday that it will begin testing the drinking water at Luke Air Force Base after contaminants were found in the ground and surface water.
The findings, released by the Air Force Wednesday, stem from a 2017 inspection that revealed the presence of two contaminants called Perfluorooctane Sulfanate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) in the ground and surface water at the military base west of Glendale.
The contaminants are found in foam used to fight fires.
The study, conducted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, found "PFOS and PFOA levels "above the Environmental Protection Agency Lifetime Health Advisory of 70 parts per trillion."
However, Luke officials say the EPA standard is "advisory only," and they assert that "drinking water on base at Luke and Gila Bend remains safe for human consumption."
But because of detection above the EPA advisory levels, an "Expanded Site Inspection" will begin immediately to determine if other areas have been impacted.
The expanded inspection will involve asking to survey privately-owned wells within one mile south and southwest of Luke.
Luke says that if PFOS/PFOA is detected above the EPA advisory levels in any drinking water wells, the Air Force will provide alternate drinking water to those affected.
“We will continue moving forward aggressively in our investigation,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “Our goals are to protect human health, keep residents informed throughout the inspection and ensure safe drinking water.”
Luke is one of 203 installations the Air Force identified as a potential release location for "Aqueous Film Forming Foam," (AFFF) a firefighting agent containing PFOS and PFOA used at commercial airports and military bases to fight petroleum-based fires.
PFOS and PFOA have been used for many years to make products that resist heat, stains, grease and water.
In 1970, the Air Force began using the foam to put out petroleum fires.
But since then, the Air Force has replaced that foam with a new, more environmentally responsible formula.
Luke replaced AFFF in its fire vehicles in 2017, and all but one aircraft hangars with the replacement foam in the fall of 2018. The base also retrofitted its fire vehicles with a system that prevents foam discharge during equipment testing.
More information on the Air Force response to the water testing at Luke is available online.
