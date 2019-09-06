PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly released dash-cam video shows the harrowing final moments of a car chase along Interstate 17.
[WATCH: Trooper dash-cam video shows end to I-17 pursuit north of Phoenix]
On April 11, 2019, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to reports of an erratic driver north of Phoenix.
That's when they spotted the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Ryan Begay, speeding southbound on I-17 in the Anthem area.
Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but Begay wouldn't pull over, prompting a pursuit.
[RELATED: DPS uses PIT maneuver to stop fleeing vehicle on Interstate 17 near Anthem]
Troopers were setting up spike strips to try to stop the vehicle when the situation took a turn.
Begay got off the freeway at Pioneer Road, and then immediately got back on the freeway, this time going northbound on I-17.
[WATCH: Play-by-play of Phoenix high speed chase on I-17]
The chase finally came to an end when troopers used a "PIT maneuver" to end the pursuit near Daisy Mountain Drive.
[RAW VIDEO: See the chase and how it ended]
The end of the chase was all caught on the dash-cam of a trooper's car.
You can see Begay's car spin more than 180 degrees, careen into the median wall and then roll backward across the freeway.
The car came to a stop in the shoulder lanes, with its hood facing DPS vehicles.
Other law enforcement vehicles pulled in to block Begay's avenue of escape.
On the dash-cam video, you can hear troopers yelling, "Let me see your hands! Put your hands up!"
Begay got out of the car with his hands in the air.
[PHOTOS: Pursuit ends on Interstate 17 near Anthem]
Troopers moved in and were able to handcuff Begay and take him into custody without further incident.
A police report indicates that Begay was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He had been driving on a suspended license, according to the police report.
Begay was sentenced to aggravated DUI. He was admitted into prison on May 22 and was released on Aug. 12.
No one was injured in the incident.
In a PIT maneuver -- pursuit intervention technique -- the pursuing vehicle forces the fleeing vehicle to spin out by bumping it from the side near a rear wheel. As the pursuer makes contact, the driver turns sharply into the target vehicle while accelerating.
[WATCH: From PIT bump to stop, chase ended in 16 seconds]
That causes the driver of the fleeing vehicle to lose control and stop.
The move can be risky on a busy roadway. In April's incident, there were no other vehicles near the fleeing car, so there was little danger of anybody else getting hurt.