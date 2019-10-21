PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly two dozen drivers were caught going the wrong way along a Loop 202 Freeway on-ramp in Chandler Saturday morning.
They were trying to escape traffic caused by some construction.
Yet, despite the stupid decision by drivers, Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Jonathan Montes said that none of the wrong-way drivers received a citation or fine.
According to Montes, with all the chaos, confusion, and wrong-way drivers, troopers had to focus their attention on re-routing traffic and avoiding collisions.
"We would have loved to have cited every single one of these drivers," said Montes. "But we wanted to make sure about safety. By the time we're citing one driver, we didn't want more people to follow along, and now we'd have more vehicles we'd have to deal with."
Montes said that drivers need to do a better job planning ahead when there is scheduled freeway construction.