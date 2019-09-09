NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities had to use spike strips to stop an alleged wrong-way driver on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix early Monday morning.
The driver has been identified as Andrew Michael White, 28, of Holly, Michigan.
The vehicle was reportedly heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 near milepost 271 around 1:48 a.m.
[WATCH: Wrong-way driver stopped with spikes on I-17, DPS says]
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a deputy for the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office was in the area and paralleled the wrong-way vehicle.
Several units, including the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, responded to the wrong-way driver on I-17 north of New River.
DPS said spikes were used to stop the wrong-way driver, deflating all four tires.
Once the vehicle was stopped near milepost 234, they said the driver and passenger were taken into custody.
DPS said the driver was arrested for DUI-related charges and booked into jail.
[MAP: 2019 wrong-way incidents]
No collisions occurred and no one was injured.
DPS added that the vehicle drove the wrong way for approximately 37 miles before being stopped.
The investigation remains ongoing.