PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A wrong-way driver was taken into custody early Thursday morning on Loop 101 in Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it received reports of a driver heading west in the eastbound lanes of Loop 101 near Cave Creek Road started just before 3 a.m.
DPS says Phoenix police stopped the driver after that person drove several miles the wrong way in a construction zone. The driver was taken into custody on Loop 101 near 27th Avenue.
No crashes or injuries were reported, and it's unclear if the driver, who has not been identified, was impaired.
The investigation is ongoing.
Another wrong-way driver was arrested in the same general area last week.