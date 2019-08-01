PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified a wrong-way driver, who struck a trooper's vehicle on Interstate 10 near Ray Road Thursday afternoon.
DPS says Manuel DeJesus Castenada, 46, was going westbound in the eastbound lanes, and driving on the right shoulder.
A DPS trooper attempted to block Castenada in the HOV lane.
That is when Castenada struck the front left of the patrol car, then kept going.
The wrong-way vehicle then went around another patrol vehicle.
Castenada then stopped in the emergency shoulder, got out of his car and ran across the gore point area, where troopers took him into custody.
There were no injuries to the suspect or the trooper.
This is that latest in a number of wrong-way crashes in recent days.
Castenada was later booked for several charges including aggravated DUI, wrong-way driving, hit and run, unlawful flight, aggravated assault.
(7) comments
They are vehicle murderers backed by the police who do norhing to them .[scared]
rc-ns-wnp Blah, Blah, Blah, None of you will ever get it!! Stop Commenting on these Posts! None of you Ever have anything Constructive or Relevant to say So Say Nothing At ALL!
It wouldn't surprise me if M. Night Shyamalan has something to do with this. Maybe it's a promo for his up coming new movie idea.
Chevy Silverado=Illegal non insured drunkin Mexian driver
So, slamming into a Trooper's car wasn't enough for this idiot to stop? He kept going? He had to be mighty "impaired" to do that. Glad no one was hurt in this accident.
This is becoming a near daily occurrence. I have to wonder, is this exclusive to Phoenix or does it happen frequently in every major city?
CB This was happening several times a night months ago. Bunch of Crazies out on our roadways, I can't understand how anyone can get on a freeway going the wrong direction? It's not like the on/off ramps are on the same side of the road!
