PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A wrong-way driver struck an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper's vehicle on Interstate 10 near Ray Road Thursday afternoon, according to DPS.
DPS says a Chevrolet Silverado was going westbound in the eastbound lanes, and driving on the right shoulder.
A DPS trooper attempted to block the wrong-way driver in the HOV lane.
That is when the vehicle struck the front left of the patrol car, then kept going.
The wrong-way vehicle then went around another patrol vehicle.
The suspect then stopped in the emergency shoulder, got out of his car and ran across the gore point area, where troopers took him into custody. Impairment is suspected.
There were no injuries to the suspect or the trooper.
This is that latest in a number of wrong-way crashes in recent days.
So, slamming into a Trooper's car wasn't enough for this idiot to stop? He kept going? He had to be mighty "impaired" to do that. Glad no one was hurt in this accident.
This is becoming a near daily occurrence. I have to wonder, is this exclusive to Phoenix or does it happen frequently in every major city?
