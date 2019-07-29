PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was taken into custody early Monday morning on the Loop 101 in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The driver was reported going southbound in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria near Indian School Road around 1:30 a.m.
[WATCH: Wrong-way driver stopped on Loop 101 in Phoenix]
Cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed the wrong-way driver stop off-left near the HOV lane prior to the arrival of DPS troopers.
DPS says the driver was taken into custody and impairment is suspected.
They did not release any information regarding the driver including name or age.
[MAP: 2019 wrong-way incidents in Arizona]
No crashes or injuries were reported from this wrong-way incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.