DPS: Wrong-way driver causes multiple vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Scottsdale

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5)— A wrong-way driver caused a multiple vehicle crash on the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Tempe late Thursday night.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes on the Red Mountain Loop 202 near Center Parkway around 11 p.m.
According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wrong-way driver in a Mazda was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when she hit a white Kia Soul head-on. After the initial crash, two other vehicles were involved.
Melki says after the collision, the wrong-way driver took off and was located on the other side of the barricade, unconscious underneath a tree. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The female driver of the Kia Soul was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles that were involved had minor injuries, and was not transported to the hospital.
At this time DPS says the investigation remains ongoing and does not suspect impairment at this time.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says all westbound lanes of the Loop 202 are closed at Scottsdale Road for the crash. The freeway was closed until 5:30 a.m. Friday.
REMINDER ‒ L-202 WB (Red Mountain) is CLOSED at Scottsdale Road because of a serious crash at Center Parkway; the on-ramp at Scottsdale Road is also closed. There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway. #L202 #tempe #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/zRKZmx0HSB— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 29, 2021