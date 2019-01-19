PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety was able to stop a wrong-way driver before causing any crashes Friday night near the Phoenix/Tempe border.
The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near Elliot Road.
Witnesses contacted DPS troopers after they saw a wrong-way driver west within the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Elliott Road.
According to DPS, witnesses told officers the driver was traveling at “highway speeds” on the left shoulder.
A DPS trooper was in the area when he encountered the driver who was driving the wrong-way in the HOV lane near the Broadway Curve.
DPS said the trooper then narrowly missed a head-on collision with the vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped shortly.
The suspect was later taken into custody.
The driver was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail and is facing several charges.
The suspect's name has not been released at this time.
