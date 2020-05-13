PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been arrested after she was seen driving the wrong way and almost hit an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper's vehicle on the Loop 202 (South Mountain) on Tuesday, investigators said.
Court paperwork indicates DPS troopers caught up with 28-year-old Ariel Andrews as she was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on the Loop 202 from Interstate 10 in west Phoenix around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to court paperwork, Andrews passed a fully marked DPS vehicle going head-on. The trooper involved said the suspect came straight at him and did not slow down. When she eventually came to a stop, a trooper smelled an odor from her breath and body.
Andrews told the trooper she was traveling home from her boyfriend's house after drinking in Peoria. She told DPS she was trying to find a place to turn around but could not find an area, so she just kept driving.
Andrews was placed under arrest and had two BAC readings of .152 and .153. She was booked for aggravated DUI and endangerment.