MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A wrong-way crash has closed part of the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway on Thursday night.
The northbound lanes are shut down at Guadalupe Road.
The crash happened just north of Guadalupe Road.
[MAP: 2019 Wrong-way driving incidents in Arizona]
The Department of Public Safety said at least one victim has been taken to the hospital.
Video from our news helicopter showed at least one adult and one child were loaded into ambulances. A total of four ambulances were on the scene.
