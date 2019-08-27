PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New court paperwork reveals the woman believed to have caused a wrong-way crash that killed another woman in Glendale on the Loop 101 had a blood alcohol level nearly triple the legal limit.
Delilah Castillo was charged with second-degree murder on Aug. 22, but the court documents weren't available until now.
The 22-year-old was drinking at Headquarters bar in Peoria on the night of July 30. She admitted to drinking a "sake bomb," but she drank more at the bar, according to court paperwork.
She was heading home, and that's when she drove north in the southbound lanes of the Loop 101 and slammed head-on into a 2019 Nissan Sentra near Union Hills Drive.
The driver of the Sentra, 20-year-old Laiquan Lemon, died at the scene.
The Department of Public Safety said at least four other drivers had to swerve out of the way to avoid getting hit by Castillo.
Firefighters had to pull Castillo out of her car and take her to the hospital. Investigators said a blood test put Castillo's blood-alcohol level (BAC) at 0.171.
She was released from the hospital and arrested on Aug. 22.
DPS said Castillo was just kicked out of her home and may flee to tribal land to avoid prosecution. Her bond was set at $50,000.