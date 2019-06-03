PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was taken into custody after she drove the wrong way on State Route 51 and the Loop 101 early Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS said the wrong-way vehicle was first reported northbound in the southbound lanes of SR-51 at Shea Boulevard.
Authorities quickly got a helicopter overhead and the Arizona Department of Transportation activated the boards alerting drivers of the wrong-way vehicle.
The wrong-way vehicle continued onto the Loop 101, heading eastbound in the westbound lanes.
DPS said police were able to stop the wrong-way driver near Hayden Road before any collisions occurred.
The wrong-way vehicle traveled nearly 12 miles before it was safely stopped.
DPS said the woman was taken into custody for impairment. Her identity has not been released.
No further information was made available.
