NEAR SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Department of Public Safety is investigating a rollover crash on eastbound U.S. 60 near Sun City West.
The crash was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 60 at Happy Valley Road on Sunday.
According to DPS, a woman was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
DPS originally reported that an infant may have been ejected but no baby was found.
Both directions of the freeway was closed but the area has since reopened.
