TUCSON, AZ (KOLD/3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities said a woman has died and two others are injured following a drive-by shooting on I-19 near Green Valley on Saturday.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Kameron Lee said a suspect is in custody and there are no outstanding suspects.
The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Mateo Dina Zavala of Santa Ana, California
Lee said it began around 5 p.m. when troopers responded to reports of shots being fired between two vehicles.
A 29-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were found shot near the Esperanza Boulevard exit, according Lee. All three were seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.
The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. She has been identified as Marilynn Patricia Pacheco, 25, of Tucson.
ADOT said I-19 was closed at the exit for hours on Saturday.
Below is the suggested alternate route sent out by ADOT.
Lee said Border Patrol and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation.
Zavala was booked into the Pima County Sheriff’s Office Jail for first degree homicide, endangerment, three counts aggravated assault and a count of drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: I-19 remains closed due to a law enforcement incident. Southbound traffic must exit at Duval Mine Road. Northbound must exit at Continental. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/LEfIJwR7Nf— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 30, 2019
(5) comments
No were not being invaded at our southern border.. Scum isnt bringing crime too Arizona.... Wake up libtards
We need to learn Spanish soon so we can more easily assimilate into our new country...North Mexico....Habla Espanol?
So what the hxx happened did they onitt a little. [scared]
I find funny that America send Soldiers to fight oversea when basically the war is in the US Cites across America
Just another drug deal gone bad, so what's the problem?
