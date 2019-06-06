MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who investigators said caused hit-and-run crashes on the Loop 202 Red Mountain in Mesa on Wednesday had been drinking after work and had open containers in her car, court documents said.
Investigators said Rachael Christine Piekkola hit a vehicle at McClintock Road while going east and then kept going.
[ORIGINAL STORY: DPS: Hit-and-run crashes close part of Loop 202 in Mesa]
A Department of Public Safety trooper spotted her around Country Club Drive and tried to pull her over, court documents said. But she sped up, reaching speeds of 106 miles per hour, and hit several other vehicles, DPS said.
She then went off the freeway, up the embankment and hit a tree, troopers said.
DPS said troopers found open alcohol containers in her van.
Piekkola was taken to the hospital but on the way there, she assaulted a medic in the ambulance and had to be sedated, troopers said.
She wasn't seriously hurt and was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault on a medic, two counts of assault, one count of endangerment, one count of endangerment, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with damage, two counts of failing to stay at an accident, one count of unlawful flight, one count of criminal damage, one count of DUI and one count of open container in a vehicle.
