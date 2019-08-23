PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another wrong-way driver was stopped before any serious harm came to others, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS said a woman was arrested after she drove wrong-way on the Interstate 10 and Elliot Road off-ramp early Friday morning.
She was allegedly going westbound on the eastbound off-ramp before she self-corrected about 100 yards in.
After she self-corrected, DPS said she caused a minor fender-bender with a service truck. No injuries were reported.
DPS said she is suspected of impairment and had a young child in her car.
The driver’s identity has yet to be released. Her charges are currently unknown.
Her arrest comes a day after DPS announced the arrest of another woman who caused a deadly wrong-way crash in Glendale in July. That wrong-way driver faces several charges including second-degree murder.