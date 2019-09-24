SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Troopers with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) say a Phoenix woman accused of DUI crashed her car, ran from the scene and tried to hide behind a bush.
The crash happened on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 22, on Loop 101 at the Chaparral Road exit near Scottsdale.
DPS says Alexandra Holder-Amaral, 23, was driving northbound on Loop 101 when she rear-ended another vehicle, and that car was then pushed into a third car.
After the crash, Holder-Amaral "stumbled from the scene and attempted to run up the dirt embankment," according to court documents.
The documents go on to say that Holder-Amaral "then went back to her vehicle and attempted to drive it from the scene while other drivers were trying to prevent her from leaving." One of the drivers actually held onto her arm to keep her there, DPS says.
When Holder-Amaral's car wouldn't move, police say she ran away from the scene again and was found "hiding behind a bush."
One of the other drivers had followed Holder-Amaral and was able to tell DPS troopers where to find her.
Troopers say Holder-Amaral "had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath when she spoke and exhaled, was incoherent when she did attempt to speak and was stumbling when she attempted to walk," states the court documents,
She was also described as having "red, watery eyes" by troopers. They also say they "detected the odor of burnt and unburnt marijuana in the driver's compartment."
According to the police report, "several small bottles of THC, a small bag of marijuana, rolling papers, a lighter, and a glass pipe were located in the vehicle and in her purse/duffel bag."
When a trooper asked her about the contents of some of the containers allegedly found in her car, the court documents state that Holder-Amaral said, "What, can't you read?"
Holder-Amaral booked into jail on several counts including DUI, endangerment, drug possession, and failure to stay at an accident.
She was released on her own recognizance but will have to undergo alcohol and drug testing and monitoring.
Holder-Amaral is due back in court for a status conference on Oct 7, and a preliminary hearing on Oct. 14.