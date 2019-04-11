ANTHEM (3TV/CBS 5) – An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper used a PIT maneuver to end a chase on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix Thursday evening.
Arizona's Family followed the action on Arizona Department of Transportation freeway cameras. When we first heard about the incident, the suspect was speeding south on I-17 in the Anthem area.
[RAW VIDEO: See the chase and how it ended]
[PHOTOS: Pursuit ends on Interstate 17 near Anthem]
It is not clear what sparked the chase, but troopers were setting up spike strips to try and stop the vehicle when the situation took a turn.
The suspect vehicle got off the freeway at Pioneer Road and then immediately got back on the freeway, this time going northbound on Interstate 17.
Within moments, a DPS trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect's vehicle.
The chase came to an end near Daisy Mountain Drive.
The car spun more than 180 degrees, careened into the median wall and then rolled backward across the freeway until it came to a stop in the breakdown lanes, its hood facing the DPS vehicles.
[WATCH: From PIT bump to stop, chase ended in 16 seconds]
Other law enforcement vehicle pulled in to block the driver's avenue of escape.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
In a PIT maneuver -- pursuit intervention technique -- the pursuing vehicle forces the fleeing vehicle to spin out by bumping it from the side near a rear wheel. As the pursuer makes contact, the driver turns sharply into the target vehicle while accelerating.
That causes the driver of the fleeing vehicle to lose control and stop.
The move can be risky on a busy roadway. In Thursday's incident, there were no other vehicles near the fleeing car so there was little danger of anybody else getting hurt.
Details on this developing story will be updated as they become available.
(1) comment
Nice PIT.
