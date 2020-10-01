GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A trooper with the Department of Public Safety used a special piece of equipment to stop the chase of a reckless driver in the East Valley.
It all started when DPS said a 39-year-old was trying to use her SUV to hit a Ford Mustang while going east on Interstate 10 on Sept. 22 just before 8 p.m. The victim called 911 and then Pierce struck the sports car multiple times, DPS said. Troopers found Pierce but they said she wouldn't stop. During the chase, one of the troopers deployed the Grappler Bumper while she was on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Santan Village Parkway. The Grappler uses a netting system to attach itself and lock the rear wheel, bringing the suspect's SUV to a stop.
Pierce was then peacefully taken into custody. She faces charges of criminal damage, endangerment, unlawful flight and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim wasn't seriously hurt.