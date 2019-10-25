NEAR FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials are investigating a shooting in the Flagstaff area that involved a Department of Public Safety trooper and a wrong-way semi-truck on Interstate 40.
It happened just at 7:30 Friday morning east of Flagstaff.
According to DPS, a trooper stopped the semi to do a commercial vehicle inspection.
“Prior to the traffic stop, the trooper observed the driver and front passenger suspiciously switch places with each other,” DPS said in a news release issued late Friday night.
A citizen told the trooper that somebody in the truck tossed something into the median just before the semi was pulled over.
“Troopers later discovered a package filled with a powdery substance in the median,” DPS said.
DPS said the suspect jumped into the cab of the truck and took off. Troopers immediately went after him.
Trying to stop the semi, troopers laid out stop sticks to deflate the tires. The driver, however, drove through the media to avoid them, according to DPS.
“As the pursuit continued, the suspect alarmingly drove across the median and entered wrong-way westbound within the eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 40,” DPS said.
A trooper armed with a rifle and positioned on the Walnut Canyon Road overpass fired several shots, wounding the suspect.
DPS said the rig started to slow down, stopping only after hitting another commercial vehicle.
The wounded suspect, identified only as a 35-year-old man from Virginia, was taken to the hospital. The two people in the truck the semi hit suffered minor injuries, according to DPS, and no troopers were hurt.
DPS said the suspect has a history of arrests for drugs, violent crimes, and weapon violations in several states. In the wake of Friday’s pursuit and crash, he will likely face new charges of endangerments, aggravated assault, drug possession, and unlawful flight.
I-40 eastbound was closed at milepost 204 near Flagstaff for more than 12 hours after the shooting. Lanes were reopened around 9 p.m. Friday.