PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - A truck driver who was reportedly towing a stolen was arrested Thursday afternoon after being pulled over by DPS troopers Thursday afternoon.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says earlier in the day troopers were alerted to keep an eye out for a stolen trailer possibly from Union Pacific.
Troopers spotted a semi-truck pulling the trailer on Interstate 10. Graves says the semi didn't pull over at first but eventually stopped on the westbound South Mountain Loop 202 Freeway's 40th Street off-ramp.
The driver got out of the truck and was Tased after Graves says he fought with troopers. He is now in custody. His name has not been released.
The incident is still under investigation.