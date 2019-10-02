PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers had to intervene to stop a wrong-way driver early Wednesday morning on Interstate 17 in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
They were first notified of a wrong-way driver by an Arizona Department of Transportation wrong-way detection camera around 2:28 a.m., DPS said.
The wrong-way driver was allegedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Yorkshire Drive.
Multiple 911 calls reported the wrong-way vehicle being a silver Jeep, DPS said.
Troopers located the wrong-way vehicle near Northern Avenue, nearly 7 miles from where it allegedly got on the freeway.
Troopers successfully stopped it with vehicle intervention, DPS said.
The patrol vehicles suffered very minor damage, according to DPS.
The wrong-way driver, a 49-year-old woman, is suspected of alcohol impairment, DPS said.
No injuries were reported.
This wrong-way stop comes just over 24 hours after a wrong-way crash left 5 people hurt on the I-17 near Thomas Road.