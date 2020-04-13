PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several suspected street racers were stopped and arrested after Department of Public Safety troopers caught them setting up near I-17 and McDowell Road.

On April 8 around 10 p.m., troopers noticed several vehicles set up to start racing in the area. The same group of vehicles had been spotted and scattered by the Phoenix Police Department's helicopter earlier in the night at another location.

A trooper was able to stop three of the vehicles, but a fourth fled from the scene. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Isaac Garcia, evaded another trooper by running a red light at Camelback Road and head northbound on I-17.

Phoenix police's helicopter spotted Garcia and his passenger bail from the vehicle in the area of 23rd and Georgia avenues. With the assistance from the helicopter, authorities were eventually able to arrest Garcia and his passenger.

According to court paperwork, when Garcia was taken into custody he had bloodshot and watery eyes and "a strong odor" of alcohol coming from his breath. When arresting officers asked Garcia how much he had to drink, he said, "a couple." Troopers found two open Michelob Ultra cans in Garcia's vehicle, as well as a small bag in Garcia's wallet with a white substance in it.

Garcia was booked into jail and faces several felony charges including reckless driving, DUI, unlawful flight from law enforcement, trespassing, possession of a dangerous drug, and tampering with evidence. Two weeks ago, Garcia had been previously arrested by troopers for felony flight and possession of marijuana.

While Garcia was being booked, a trooper went to grab an evidence bag to process the white powder. Records state Garcia grabbed the small bag and attempted to smash it. Garcia then fought with the trooper who returned and caused minor injuries to the troopers left arm and leg.

Information regarding Garcia's passenger and the other drivers stopped by DPS was not immediately available.

Recently, DPS received a boost in funding from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to help troopers combat street racing on Valley freeways.