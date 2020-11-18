CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Public Safety made more than 50 traffic stops during an enforcement detail on Wednesday morning.
According to DPS, troopers made 56 traffic stops on Wednesday morning, 48 of which were for "Move Over" violations. The stops included both citations and warnings.
DPS was conducting a “Move Over” detail focused Arizona’s Move Over Law.
What Is The "Move Over" Law?
The law (Arizona Revised Statue 28-775E) states: If a person who drives a vehicle approaches a stationary vehicle and the stationary vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing lights or is displaying warning lights, the person shall do either of the following:
1. If on a highway having at least four lanes with at least two lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle, proceed with due caution and if possible, with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the stationary vehicle.
2. If changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe, proceed with due caution and reduce the speed of the vehicle, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions.
About 10 DPS troopers were seen stopping vehicles for failing to move over on the Loop 202 (San Tan) near Kyrene Road around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
DPS also conducted an enforcement detail on construction zones on the Loop 101 in the northeast Valley on Wednesday. Right now, it is unknown how many drivers were stopped.