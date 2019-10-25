NEAR FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials are investigating a shooting in the Flagstaff area that involved a Department of Public Safety trooper.
According to KAFF Radio, troopers pulled over a semi-truck for an inspection around 7:45 a.m on Interstate 40. The two people inside got out. While talking to the trooper, the driver got back into the truck and sped off, officials told KAFF Radio.
Troopers chased the truck and set up stop sticks to stop the driver, but they failed, investigators told the radio station.
The driver then turned the truck around and headed west in the eastbound lanes, officials told KAFF Radio.
That's when troopers shot at the driver to get him to stop, KAFF Radio.
The driver was hit and crashed into another semi-truck before stopping near the Walnut Canyon Exit, about 2 miles east of Flagstaff.
The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, KAFF Radio said.
The two people in the other semi-truck suffered minor injuries.
No troopers were injured, DPS confirmed.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Interstate 40 eastbound is closed at milepost 204 near Flagstaff due to the investigation.
There is no estimated reopening time.