MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- A DPS trooper-involved shooting took place Saturday night in the Mesa area, police say. It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Ellsworth and Pecos roads.
The Mesa Police Department helped at the scene and is handling the investigation despite none of their officers being involved in the incident.
We are on scene at Ellsworth and Pecos for an Officer Involved Shooting involving DPS. No officers injured. Mesa PD is assisting with the scene but was not involved in the incident. Media staging on east side of Pecos at Ellsworth. pic.twitter.com/BvzzMLz7xD— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 7, 2020
Police confirmed that no officers were injured. Troopers responded after receiving a call from Gilbert police that officers were looking for a suspect driving a vehicle that had made suicidal threats. Chandler police eventually found the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver.
The suspect fled from officers and got on the Loop 202 traveling east. DPS troopers followed the suspect as he got off on SR-24 then continued south of Ellsworth Road. On Ellsworth, police say the driver was speeding and turned off their headlights, weaving around other drivers on Ellsworth. As the driver approached Pecos Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went over the curb.
DPS troopers tried to talk to the man as he climbed out of his vehicle from the driver-side window, but the man allegedly made threats that he was going to kill the troopers. The suspect was reportedly seen reaching for something around his waist and pulled out what was described by the DPS troopers as a dark and shiny object about eight inches in length.
Believing the object was possibly a weapon, two DPS troopers fired their weapons and struck the suspect at least twice. The suspect was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition. His name has not been released.
The object recovered from the suspect turned out to be a black and silver fishing pole, about 8 to 12 inches in length. The investigation is ongoing.
Updates will be provided once they are available. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this investigation.