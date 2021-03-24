CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety troopers and multiple agencies are searching for a driver involved in a pursuit that ended in Chandler Wednesday night.
According to DPS, the suspect was seen speeding southbound on the Loop 101 around 7 p.m. at Chandler Boulevard. Troopers chased the driver until they got off the Loop 202 Santan Freeway at Arizona Avenue. The driver reportedly stopped just south of the freeway and ran off from the scene. Troopers, with the help of Chandler police, are actively searching for the driver.
Authorities have a perimeter set up around the area and ask that if anyone sees anything suspicious to call 911 immediately. DPS was not able to provide a description of the suspect.
