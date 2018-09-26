PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As bullets rained down on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last year, two off-duty Arizona DPS troopers kept their cool and did what they could to help amid the chaos. And with the one-year anniversary approaching, trooper Brandon White and Capt. Alan Haywood are remembering their experiences.
“The right place at the wrong time,” Haywood said.
Haywood says he’d just driven into town for an honor guard ceremony.
“I could see the Mandalay Bay Right up ahead, and all traffic just came to a complete stop,” Haywood said.
[RELATED: Arizona woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre receives free SUV]
That’s when a pickup truck loaded with victims pulled up to his patrol car.
“They were covered in blood,” Haywood said. “I knew that one subject was deceased.”
Haywood rushed them to the hospital.
Meanwhile, White was inside the music festival with a group of friends.
“We just had to get out of the arena,” White said.
[RELATED: Surprise Squad helps AZ survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting]
White was hit with shrapnel but tried to help others amid the shooting.
“I was finding people who were just stopped, in the open, frozen,” White said. “So I bear-hugged a couple of people, a couple of women, and put them behind at least something to cover.”
And while White got out with his life, the injuries he received during the chaos would end his ability to go on patrol.
“I don’t have feeling in my foot and large parts of my legs,” White said.
But the trooper says he wouldn’t take it back.
“It was all worth it. I would do it all again,” he said.
And while White’s actions were heroic, he says he wasn’t eligible for any worker’s compensation benefits. White wants a change in federal law, giving emergency workers who respond to incidents outside their jurisdiction access to workers comp if they get hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.