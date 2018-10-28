PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man with outstanding warrants was arrested after he led troopers on a chase throughout the Phoenix area with a woman and a baby inside his SUV, the Department of Public Safety said.
The driver, who has not been identified, was initially asked to pull over because he was tailgating around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on the U.S. 60 at Val Vista Road, according to Bart Graves, spokesman for DPS.
He got off the freeway and then got back on and started heading west. A woman and a 6-month-old were also in the SUV. Graves said the woman called 911 saying she was kidnapped.
It appear on Arizona Department of Transportation cameras troopers tried to use stop sticks near Mesa Drive.
[RAW VIDEO: DPS chases man in SUV in Phoenix area]
The driver kept going on the 60, then went north on the Loop 101 and then drove on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway heading west. The 30-year-old then went onto the Interstate 10 before getting off on 43rd Avenue.
Graves said the suspect was on the phone with his father who convinced him to turn himself in. He drove to a neighborhood at 45th Avenue and Virginia Avenue, which is south of Thomas. Troopers then took him into custody around 5 p.m.
"I heard a big crash and everyone was yelling," said Jonathan Perceido, who lives in the area.
He said the troopers had the suspect against his truck.
"When they pulled him off of the car and then they break out his windows and they took a gun," said Perceido.
The man faces two counts of kidnapping and a felony flight charge, Graves said.
He had two warrants out for his arrest.
