PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety searched for a suspect in a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning.
According to DPS spokesman Kameron Lee, troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on a van on southbound Interstate 17 at Northern Avenue but the driver did not stop.
Lee said there was a short pursuit and troopers were looking for the driver near 30th and Glendale avenues.
The driver has since been found and arrested.
The search caused nearby Ocotillo Elementary School to be lockdown, but the lockdown has since been lifted.
