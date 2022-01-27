PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After about an hour-long chase from central Phoenix, to the far West Valley, and back up to north Phoenix, a driver has been arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers.
Troopers began chasing the driver, who was originally heading west on I-10, around 67th Avenue a little after 3 p.m. The driver weaved between other cars trying to avoid troopers who were following, even driving along the far left shoulder at times. I-10 westbound had heavy traffic near the Loop 303 where the driver got off the highway for a bit and was able to get back on heading east, back toward Phoenix. Multiple troopers were seen on ADOT cameras continuing to follow the driver, who eventually got on I-17 northbound.
The driver made it all the way to near Anthem, before he was seen turning around in the dirt median to head back south. Troopers again followed after, and were able to successfully knock the vehicle out at the Rose Garden Lane exit, which is just north of the Loop 101. The driver was seen running from his vehicle, being chased by troopers. The suspect and trooper ran off through an area bushes and were no longer seen on the camera.
Arizona's Family has reached out to DPS for more information and will provide an update once details are provided by law enforcement.