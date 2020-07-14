PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is now saying it is still in the middle of its internal investigation regarding the trooper who shot and killed Dion Johnson.

On July 8, DPS announced the internal investigation was concluded. It was the same day that the Phoenix Police Department announced its investigation was complete. On Tuesday, DPS claimed the internal affairs investigation is nearing completion, and the July 8 announcement was an error.

On Monday, DPS released a 911 call from a passing motorist from the morning Johnson and Trooper George Cervantes were involved in the incident.

DPS also released Cervantes’ internal affairs report, which details his record with the department.

Cervantes was hired in June 2005. The first complaint against him was received in 2010. In 2012, allegations of misuse of state property and conduct adverse to the department were sustained. Cervantes received 80 hours without pay for his actions.

In total, there are 13 incidents on Cervantes’ record with DPS. You can read the full report here. Cervantes is still an employee of the State of Arizona and is on administrative leave.

Johnson was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Loop 101 at Tatum Boulevard on Memorial Day. Phoenix police investigated the shooting and have submitted the case for review by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Johnson's family has been asking for answers from investigators. Protesters have also demanded information about his death.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation freeway camera does not show the actual shooting but does show Dion behind his car. Two DPS troopers are with him. One of the troopers appears to be next to Dion while another trooper is standing over him.

Dion's mother, Erma Johnson, was shaken by what she saw in the clip. "He's moving and the officer takes his boot and kicks him back down. That's devastating."

After reviewing the case, MCAO will determine if charges will be filed against the Cervantes and the other trooper involved.