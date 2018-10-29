PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety went above and beyond when he rescued a dog from traffic on a Phoenix-area freeway early Monday morning.
The moment was captured on cellphone camera.
Phoenix resident Sean Zatkowsky tells Arizona's Family that he was driving on State Route 51 at Bell Road when he saw a sign that said "animals on the road, slow down."
According to DPS, the dog was caught by passing motorists and was turned over to the trooper.
The trooper transported and dropped the dog off at the First Pet Veterinary Center near 7th Avenue and Union Hills Road.
