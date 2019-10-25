NEAR FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials are investigating a shooting in the Flagstaff area that involved a DPS Trooper.
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday along I-140 at MP 203, about two miles east of Flagstaff.
No Troopers were injured, DPS confirmed.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Interstate 40 eastbound is closed at milepost 202 near Flagstaff due to the investigation.
There is no estimated reopening time. Motorists should consider delaying travel.
Information on this developing story is still coming in.
