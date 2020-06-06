MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- A DPS trooper-involved shooting took place Saturday night in the Mesa area, police say. It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Ellsworth and Pecos roads.
The Mesa Police Department is helping with the scene despite none of their officers being involved in the incident.
We are on scene at Ellsworth and Pecos for an Officer Involved Shooting involving DPS. No officers injured. Mesa PD is assisting with the scene but was not involved in the incident. Media staging on east side of Pecos at Ellsworth. pic.twitter.com/BvzzMLz7xD— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 7, 2020
Police confirmed that no officers were injured. How the shooting started is unknown. Suspect information is not available at this time.
Updates will be provided once they are available. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this investigation.