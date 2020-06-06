MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- A DPS trooper-involved shooting took place Saturday night in the Mesa area, police say. It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Ellsworth and Pecos roads. 

The Mesa Police Department is helping with the scene despite none of their officers being involved in the incident. 

Police confirmed that no officers were injured. How the shooting started is unknown. Suspect information is not available at this time.

Updates will be provided once they are available. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this investigation. 

 

