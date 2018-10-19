dps crash.png

A trooper used his patrol SUV to stop a wrong-way driver in southern Arizona.

 (Source: Department of Public Safety)

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Department of Public Safety trooper prevented a dangerous situation from getting worse when he intentionally slammed into a wrong-way driver near Tucson.

The driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Avra Valley on Oct. 14 around 7:30 p.m.

A trooper who was helping a stranded driver in the area heard the call and headed in that direction.

Around 7:40 p.m., the trooper spotted the wrong-way driver approaching him head-on near Cortaro Road, DPS said. He used the front left corner of his patrol SUV to intentionally hit the front left corner of the wrong-way car, stopping the driver.

The wrong-way driver was an "elderly woman," DPS said and wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. She was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

The trooper had only minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(1) comment

gouchr
gouchr

She needs to lawyer up.. Seatbelt, wrong way, reckless driving........ !!HEAVY MONEY !!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.