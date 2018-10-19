TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Department of Public Safety trooper prevented a dangerous situation from getting worse when he intentionally slammed into a wrong-way driver near Tucson.
The driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Avra Valley on Oct. 14 around 7:30 p.m.
A trooper who was helping a stranded driver in the area heard the call and headed in that direction.
Around 7:40 p.m., the trooper spotted the wrong-way driver approaching him head-on near Cortaro Road, DPS said. He used the front left corner of his patrol SUV to intentionally hit the front left corner of the wrong-way car, stopping the driver.
The wrong-way driver was an "elderly woman," DPS said and wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. She was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
The trooper had only minor injuries.
(1) comment
She needs to lawyer up.. Seatbelt, wrong way, reckless driving........ !!HEAVY MONEY !!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.