MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- When you're a DPS Trooper, you just never know what your day at work will look like.
For one trooper earlier this week, his day involved corralling a emu that went rogue in Maricopa.
The 80-pound bird made a break for it on August 6 and ended up running along the highway.
The trooper, along with some help from a few citizens, was able to safely capture the feathered escapee, thanks to a little tarp and a lot of muscle.
Afterward, the exhausted emu was returned safely to his home, where we understand he enjoyed a cool bath.
Chasing an 80lb bird off the highway... not your average Tuesday! This emu made a break for it in Maricopa on Aug. 6, but AZDPS Trooper Gagna & a few agile citizens were able to safely contain it. Afterward, the exhausted emu was brought home to a cool bath. #AZtroopers #Emusing pic.twitter.com/oKTc2tAlhj— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 9, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.