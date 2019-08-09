The 80-pound bird made a break for it on August 6 and ended up running along the highway.

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- When you're a DPS Trooper, you just never know what your day at work will look like.

For one trooper earlier this week, his day involved corralling a emu that went rogue in Maricopa.

The 80-pound bird made a break for it on August 6 and ended up running along the highway.

The trooper, along with some help from a few citizens, was able to safely capture the feathered escapee, thanks to a little tarp and a lot of muscle.

Afterward, the exhausted emu was returned safely to his home, where we understand he enjoyed a cool bath.

 

