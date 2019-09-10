PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is facing dozens of charges after investigators said multiple allegations of sexual extortion and attempted sexual assault were made against him.
Tremaine Jackson was arrested on Tuesday.
The investigation started into the 43-year-old on May 19, 2018, when a woman said Jackson made inappropriate comments to her during a traffic stop, DPS said.
Then on June 11, a second woman came forward and said Jackson made inappropriate comments and committed behavior that resulted in abuse, said Col. Frank Milstead, the DPS director.
During the investigation, a total of eight victims were discovered, according to Milstead.
"We were horrified," said Milstead, when they found about the claims.
Jackson was put on administrative leave on June 11.
All of the victims were women and were either stopped or cited by Jackson, Milstead said.
Milstead said that the oldest allegation stemmed from an instance that happened on Oct. 29, 2018.
Jackson worked for DPS for 13 years and was most recently assigned to the Metro Motors District.
"He has been relieved of duty," Jackson said.
He will be booked on 61 charges including sexual abuse, attempted sexual abuse, sexual extortion, kidnapping, tampering with public records and forgery.
DPS believes there are more victims out there.
"I implore anyone who had contact to Trooper Jackson who may have been affected by him, who may have been victimized either commentary or through physical action by Trooper Jackson to please come forward and let us know about your inappropriate experience," said Milstead.
The department has set up a hotline number of 602-223-2389 and a website of https://www.azdps.gov/jackson for people who may have been victimized by Jackson.
"It is now our job to respond appropriately," said Milstead.