PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Department of Public Safety trooper has been arrested after investigators say they found he falsified timesheets and using his state-issued credit card to buy gas for other people.
Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz, 27, was arrested at DPS Headquarters Wednesday on multiple felony charges.
Those charges include fraud, forgery, theft of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.
The investigation began in late May when detectives with DPS learned of alleged off-duty misconduct of Trooper Muniz.
Detectives say that on multiple occasions, Muniz "claimed excessive hours which he had not actually worked" when he was working off-duty jobs.
The continued investigation revealed more discrepancies in Muniz's time cards, showing that he had allegedly logged on and off well before and after the scheduled start and end times of his off-duty jobs. Police documents state that Muniz falsified 27 out of 27 off-duty job vouchers.
Muniz is also accused of forging information for his on-duty timesheets and possibly forging his mileage records.
Investigators also accuse Muniz of fraudulent use of a state-issued fuel credit card that was only supposed to be used for authorized fuel purchases.
Detectives say he used that card to buy gas for vehicles belonging to his girlfriend and family members.
Muniz has been released on his own recognizance.
His next court date is set for July 25.
DPS posted a response to Muniz's arrest on its website.
The statement reads:
On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after an internal audit and investigation, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives arrested 27-year-old Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz at the department’s headquarters. Aguila had been assigned to the Highway Patrol Division’s Metro [Phoenix] Bureau for approximately two years.
Aguila was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office 4th Avenue Jail on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices/practices, fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, theft of a credit card and unauthorized access of criminal history.
In May 2019, AZDPS initiated a criminal investigation into Aguila, after discovery was made of his willful pattern to defraud off-duty law enforcement employment vendors. Discrepancies with Aguila’s record keeping relating to his on-duty time sheets and patrol vehicle mileage usage revealed he used his assigned patrol vehicle for personal use and to hide unauthorized fuel purchases with a State of Arizona fuel credit card.
Detectives gathered evidence of Aguila using a state issued credit card to purchase and dispense fuel 21 times, into four personal vehicles between January and July of 2019.
Aguila was also found to be using the Arizona Criminal Justice Information System (ACJIS) in violation of state law and policy by querying persons without having a criminal justice purpose.
“Aguila’s extensive misuse of department issued property and his willingness to violate clear and specific laws, policies and rules was evident throughout the investigation conducted by our detectives,” said AZDPS Director, Colonel Frank Milstead.
(3) comments
Good cop, bad cop ! Now that' s a very very bad cop you did a naughty thing. And he looks like Chips! [crying]
Released on O.R.? With multiple felony charges? Most people would not be OR'd with this many felony charges. Instead of being made an example of for violating public trust he seems to already be receiving leniency in his treatment.
If convicted, his punishment should be swift and severe to include incarceration and full restitution. Peace officers who intentionally violate the public trust should be dealt no mercy.
