PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Department of Public Safety Trooper has been arrested for reportedly making verbal death threats towards a fellow employee.
The alleged threats were made during a meeting on July 26, and happened in front of a DPS sergeant, according to court documents.
Police say Edward Swan, 48, of Gilbert, made "statements of violence and physical harm," according to the police report.
The police report states that "Swan said 'I hate that guy,' referring to his co-worker, and 'I'm gonna kill that [expletive.]'"
The sergeant replied, "No, you're not. I know you're upset but you can't say stuff like that."
Swan responded by saying, "I'm gonna [expletive] kill him," according to the police report.
The sergeant again said, "You can't say that and you know it."
The police report states that "Swan replied, 'If I ever see that guy in a bar, I am going to fight him. I'm gonna [expletive] him up."
The co-worker was notified of the threats and says he does desire prosecution.
Swan was booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail, but was released on his own recognizance.
He is set to be arraigned August 15.
Raul Garcia with the Arizona Department of Public Safety released the following statement about Swan's arrest:
"An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper was arrested by State Detectives and booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail after making threats to kill another department employee.
Edward Swan, who has been with the agency for eight years, made the threats in the presence of his immediate supervisor during a meeting on July 26, 2019.
Both the criminal investigation and an internal investigation are on-going, and we cannot comment further."
(11) comments
This trooper sounds very unstable. Best to get him off the streets. No telling what he would do to a driver he stopped on the road, if he perceived some kind of disrespect.
The article doesn't say if this creep will still be out there pulling people over. What a creep. He should be banned from ever being part of any police department anywhere.
DPS Trooper or not, one should not and cannot threaten to take the life of another human being, no matter what the reason is. I say kudos to DPS for not sweeping this under the rug, just because this is one of their “own”. People need to take responsibility for their actions and whatever consequences come along with that.
Sometimes your co-workers p i s s you off. Instead of threatening them, offer to take a drive out to the middle of nowhere and duke it out to settle the dispute, don't be a (cat) and bring a weapon.
It takes proof not what one heard. Wheres the proof? [scared]
East valley mayo savage
Lol the other trooper is a total p*ssy. Oh he threatened me, I want to press charges. And the only reason they booked him is because he's a cop, anyone else would have gotten a ticket and been sent on their way. That's what DPS is now, a bunch of snowflakes.
[thumbup]
Is This the bad apple that Makes all the other apples look bad?
What a POS....
Good job troop...not only did you NOT f&*k him up, you f*@ked up your career.
You do not look very bright anyway, so I guess it comes with the territory.
