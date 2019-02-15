FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety recently announced that it will be closing its dispatch center in Flagstaff.
DPS spokesman Bart Graves confirmed the news to Arizona's Family Friday morning.
Graves said the department made the decision late last month. Graves added that the center was "budgeted for 29 employees but there are currently 15 employees working at the dispatch center."
The closing was first reported by the Arizona Daily Sun.
The Northern Communication Center is one of the three dispatch centers in the state. The dispatch center, based in Flagstaff, covered calls from several counties including Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, Navajo, Apache and Gila.
The center also covered parts of Hopi and White Mountain Apache reservations.
According to DPS' website, the center usually experiences some of its heaviest traffic during the winter season due to weather conditions along Interstate 40, Interstate 17 and other northern Arizona roadways.
With the closure, the 15 dispatchers will relocate to the Central Communications Center in Phoenix. All calls will also be handled out of the Phoenix dispatch center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.