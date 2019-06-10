BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he lost control of his Land Rover and crashed on the Interstate 10 in Buckeye on Monday afternoon.
It happened on the eastbound side at 111th Avenue just before 1 p.m.
The man, who has not been identified, couldn't control the Rover after his tire blew out and rolled over.
He died at the scene.
A woman was also in the Land Rover and she was taken to the hospital in Goodyear. Her condition is unknown.
An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.