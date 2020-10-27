PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Department of Public Safety (AZDPS)-led task force busted a chop shop in Phoenix last week, leading to the arrest of five people and to the recovery of cash, guns, drugs and stolen vehicles.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) arrested the five suspects following an investigation related to a chop shop operation, stolen vehicles and the sale of illegal drugs.
DPS says the investigation revealed that Edgar Gonzalez-Nino had been operating a chop shop and selling illegal drugs from a business located on McDowell Road near 29th Avenue. Investigators say criminals would deliver stolen vehicles to the business and then buy illegal drugs from Gonzalez-Nino.
Detectives recovered two stolen vehicles, firearms, and illegal drugs after serving a search warrant at the business address.
Detectives said they also served search warrants at two residences related to the investigation and linked to Gonzalez-Nino. They recovered firearms, illegal drugs, and four stolen trailers at those two locations.
A total of five people were arrested:
- Gonzalez-Nino (35) of Phoenix faces three counts of of theft of means of transportation, one count of operating a chop shop, four counts of misconduct involving weapons, and one count of possession of narcotics.
- Danica Maez (25) of Phoenix faces two counts of narcotics for sale, one count of narcotic transportation, two counts of weapon (prohibited possessor,) two counts of misconduct involving weapons during drug offense, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jose Daniel Barragan-Meza (27) of Phoenix had been wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear for vehicle theft.
- Adrian Rodriguez (23) Phoenix had been wanted on a felony warrant for parole violation for narcotic possession.
- And Roberto Carreon (40) of Phoenix had been wanted on a felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for alien smuggling.
Detectives said they recovered the following during their investigation:
- Chevrolet Impala (reported stolen)
- Four stolen trailers
- Engine & vehicle parts from a stolen Nissan Maxima
- $56,757 in U.S. currency
- Six firearms
- 1.6 pounds of fentanyl pills
- .0288 pounds of methamphetamine
- .7 pounds of marijuana
“Stolen vehicles are not just a property crime,” said VTTF Captain Paul Etnire. “Stolen vehicles provide a lucrative source of income, and it is not unusual to see stolen vehicles linked to other criminal activities.”
The VTTF is administered and led by AZDPS and organized under the Border Strike Force. It is comprised of city, county and state law enforcement agencies who work together to identify, apprehend, and prosecute individuals and criminal organizations that profit from the theft of motor vehicles and related crimes.
The VTTF works to reduce vehicle theft in Arizona by deterring criminal activity through enforcement, prosecution, and public awareness programs.