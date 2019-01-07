PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers before anyone could be hurt early Monday morning on Interstate 17.
The Arizona Department of Transportation's wrong-way detection system was notified of the wrong-way driver entering southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Camelback Road at 3:08 a.m., according to ADOT.
Shortly after, the Arizona Department of Public Safety started receiving calls from drivers of the wrong-way driver continuing southbound in the northbound lanes.
Troopers were able to stop the driver near the Stack before any crashes were caused.
DPS says the driver was taken into custody. No information was made available on whether impairment is suspected or what charges, if any, the driver will face.
The driver has not yet been identified.
This wrong-way stop comes after a very deadly weekend on Arizona highways, per DPS. They say seven deadly crashes occurred on Arizona highways over a 24-hour period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.